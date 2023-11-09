Shares

The month of November heralds the start of the Black Friday campaign where various brands give out discounts on their products. Some of these offers are so mouthwatering that at times it actually hurts to see them pass you by. However, this year worry not as Absa Bank has got you covered with their Buy Now Lipa Later product.

For those who may not know, Black Friday originated in the United States and is usually the Friday after their Thanksgiving holiday. The term “Black Friday” has an interesting history as it was apparently first used by the Police in the U.S back in 1951 to describe the crowds and traffic congestion accompanying the start of the Christmas shopping season. Over time the trend has caught on across the world with various businesses taking advantage of the day to boost their sales by giving out massive discounts.

In Kenya, the Black Friday phenomena has gained popularity which has seen some brands extend their Black Friday offers for a whole month. Some of the big brands which have already kicked off their Black Friday offering include.

LG Electronics

The LG Black Friday campaign will be running for the entire month of November. Customers will get to enjoy discounts on a diverse selection of LG items which includes TV sets, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and sound systems.

Carrefour

The supermarket chain has also announced a Black Friday promotion for the entire month of November. They are offering discounts of up to 50% on a few items with up to a 10% discount on electronics among others.

Jumia

This Black Friday season, the e-commerce platform is offering discounts of up to 40% on TVs, 30% on appliances, phones, computing accessories and 50% on home, beauty products and clothes.

With more brands expected to join in with more Black Friday deals, it is safe to say that Kenyans will be spoilt for choice with the only limitation being the size of their wallets. However, given the state of our economy, we are likely to see a good number of us passing up on these amazing offers due to lack of disposable income.

But what if there was a way, we could be able to take advantage of these offers without breaking the bank? That is exactly what the Absa Buy Now Lipa Pole Pole facility aims to do this Black Friday.

Absa Buy Now Lipa Pole Pole facility works by enabling you to make your purchases on the spot and thereafter paying back the money over a period of up to 1 year at very affordable interest rates. These guys charge up to 2.67% for a 12 month facility which is quite affordable when compared to what we have in the market. This ensures that you are able to take advantage of Black Friday offers to buy electronics or home appliances on the cheap and pay back in a manner that will not be a strain on your finances.

So, what are you waiting for? Register for the Absa Buy Now Lipa Pole Pole facility and take advantage of the various discounts to purchase that Tv, Phone, Camera by simply swiping your card and repaying at your own convenience.