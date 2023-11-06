Shares

LG Electronics has announced the launched a Black Friday campaign which will run for the entire month of November.

This special promotion promises substantial discounts on a wide range of products. Making it the perfect opportunity for customers to enhance their homes and lifestyles with premium electronics.

As part of the Black Friday campaign, LG is extending its generous discounts to those who visit its Brandshops. These ran in partnership with accredited distributors Opalnet, Hotpoint, and retail partners across the country.

Throughout the campaign, customers will enjoy discounts ranging from Ksh.3,000 to KSh.25,000 on a diverse selection of items. This includes its line of TV sets, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and sound systems.

LG’s Managing Director for East Africa, Dongwong Lee, said, “We are excited to bring our customers this exclusive Black Friday promotion, where they can save big on the latest LG innovations. This is a fantastic opportunity for consumers to experience the exceptional quality and performance that LG is known for, all at significantly reduced prices.”

LG has earned a reputation for its commitment to innovation, product quality, and customer service. The Black Friday campaign reflects its dedication to providing value to its customers and making its high-quality products more accessible.