Showmax is set to premier Jiji is a fast-paced youth drama on June 17th. It follows the lives of four young girls in the streets of Jericho, a low-income settlement in Nairobi who are forced into a life of crime to make ends meet.

Eighteen-year-old Julz will do anything to provide for her family. When her younger brother is accepted into a prestigious international school, she and three friends take another job with Jericho’s kingpin, Makali, leading to tragic consequences that change their lives forever.

“Capturing the raw and authentic experiences of life in the ghetto, Jiji delves into the nuanced lives of four young women, each with unique strengths and vulnerabilities, as they navigate a world that constantly pulls them back into crime” says director Enos Olik (Famous). “The intense emotional and moral conflicts, combined with the dynamic setting of Eastlands, promise a gripping and heartfelt narrative that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.”

With its leading ladies, Olik directs a predominantly young cast, which he describes as a very interesting experience. “It’s been a collaborative effort working with them. Their enthusiasm and commitment to portraying their characters’ struggles and growth add a vibrant and realistic touch to the series. It’s also inspiring to see how they connect with the material, drawing from their own experiences and observations to bring depth to their performances,” Olik says.

The cast of Jiji includes.

Fridah Mumbe (Pepeta) is Julz: smart, ambitious and loyal to a fault, a hustler and a problem solver who is always looking at the big picture, making her the natural leader of the group.

Nungari Kiore (Volume) is Achie: a young mother who simply wants to provide for her children and give them better chances than she had. Not really the smartest but she is also the muscle of the group, she can lift and push anything and anyone.

Aicy Stevens is Mwende: the adventurous beauty and slick charmer of the group who makes the best decoy or pickpocket.

Sybil Colette (Igiza) is Vee: the one with the book-smarts in the group. She’s great with numbers and figured how to save proceeds from their robbery early on.

Keith Chuaga (Igiza) is Jericho’s kingpin Makali: respected and feared by many. He has a tight grip on the girls that they can’t seem to shake off.

Wakio Mzenge (County 49) is Milka aka Mama Julz: a strict and uncompromising mother who rules her household with an iron fist.

George Mo (Pepeta) is Milka’s husband and Julz’s father Eddie: a loving and humble man who always protects Julz from the wrath of her mother.

Jiji also stars Nick Kwach (County 49), Bridget Shighadi (Zora), Marcus Ochieng (Pepeta), Ywaya Xavier (40 Sticks), Benson Ojuwa (Untying Kantai), Emmanuel Mugo (Big Girl Small World), Helena Waithera (Tabasamu), Anita Wawuda (Kiu), Diana Luvanda (Zora), Carlyn Karagai and Kendi Taylor.