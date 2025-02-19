Shares

The MTV Staying Alive Foundation (SAF) has announced that MTV Shuga Mashariki is now in production, and it will air in May 2025. This season is part of a collaboration with Shujaaz Inc., aimed at challenging gender norms and their impact on the outcomes of young people, as part of the Surround Sound Kenya Programme.

MTV Shuga Mashariki’s directorial team features three celebrated Kenya directors: June Ndinya, Mkaiwawi Mwakaba and Likarion Wainaina.

June Ndinya is celebrated for her dynamic storytelling in hit teen dramas like Flash Squad and Prefects. Mkaiwawi Mwakaba, co-founder of the African Female Filmmakers Collective, blends technical expertise with a passion for innovative storytelling, making significant strides in the Kenyan film industry, including co-directing the 2024 film Makosa Ni Yangu. Likarion Wainaina is internationally acclaimed for his award-winning feature film Supa Modo.

Mitchelle Kimathi, Country Manager (Kenya), MTV Staying Alive Foundation says, “We are particularly proud to have two female directors on board, whose perspectives are crucial in shaping how themes affecting young women and girls are portrayed on the show. By having women engaged in shaping this creative process, we can authentically showcase societal issues and their impact, especially those that intersect with gender. Their contributions allow us to highlight these challenges with nuance, empathy and depth.”

MTV Shuga Mashariki will be produced by Reuben Odanga in collaboration with Kenyan production company, Multan Production Limited. Multan has produced notable series including Mo Faya, Selina, Saida, Nafsi and A Familiar Christmas.

MTV Shuga Mashariki Director of Photography (DOP) is celebrated Kenyan cinematographer Enos Olik. Enos’s notable works include the anthology film Anyango and the Ogre (2021), Crime and Justice series (2021–2023), Supa Modo (2018), Famous musical drama (2021) and The Christmas Run (2024).

Wame Jallow, Executive Director, MTV Staying Alive Foundation says, “MTV Shuga Mashariki is a celebration of Kenyan talent and storytelling, and we are thrilled to have a fully local team of directors leading the way. With June Ndinya, Mkaiwawi Mwakaba and Likarion Wainaina at the helm, this production is truly Kenyan at its core, ensuring that every narrative is authentic and deeply rooted in the experiences and realities of Kenya’s youth. This season reflects our commitment to challenging gender norms and empowering youth, with the gender-diverse directors team being central to this vision.”

The return of MTV Shuga Mashariki builds on the show’s legacy of discovering and nurturing fresh talent and is part of the award-winning MTV Shuga franchise. The MTV Shuga series has been set in Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Cote D’Ivoire and India .

The MTV Staying Alive Foundation (MTV SAF) is a charity that produces original media content that delivers vital sexual and reproductive health messaging to a global audience. The MTV Staying Alive Foundation debuted its highly successful MTV Shuga model in Kenya in 2009.