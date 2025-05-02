Shares

MTV Shuga Mashariki kicked off its anticipated return to Kenya with a premiere event held on 30th April 2025 in Nairobi at The Tamarind Brasserie.

The guests had an exclusive first look at the series and a chance to interact with the cast, directors and crew, alongside executives from the MTV Staying Alive Foundation.

The new season is set to premiere in Kenya on Citizen TV on May 13 at 11 PM EAT, airing weekly on Tuesdays, and internationally on BET. It will also be available globally on MTV Shuga’s YouTube channel starting May 14, with new episodes every Wednesday at 8 PM EAT.

The cast includes Serah Wanjiru, Basil Mungai, Matthew Ngugi, Wilson Muchemi, Fatuma Gichuru, Julie Brenda, Fridah Mumbe, Mariam Bishar and Makena Kahuha.

Mitchelle Kimathi, Country Manager (Kenya) at MTV Staying Alive Foundation, said “We are incredibly proud to present MTV Shuga Mashariki as a uniquely Kenyan story, created by and for young people across the country. The strength of our cast and creative team reflects our commitment to delivering content that the audience can relate to owing to our intention to engage in meaningful storytelling that reflects the realities of Kenyan youth.”

The show’s team of Kenyan directors were: June Ndinya, Mkaiwawi “Mkay” Mwakaba and Likarion Wainaina while Director of Photography was respected cinematographer and filmmaker Enos Olik. MTV Shuga Mashariki was produced by Reuben Odanga in collaboration with Kenyan production company, Multan Production Limited. Multan has produced notable series including Mo Faya, Selina, Saida, Nafsi and A Familiar Christmas.

Developed under the Surround Sound Kenya Programme, this season builds on MTV Shuga’s legacy as Africa’s leading youth drama. Each one of the 8 episodes is designed to spark honest conversations that matter and challenge harmful norms.

Speaking at the premiere event, Wame Jallow, Executive Director of the MTV Staying Alive Foundation, said, “It’s very special for us to be back in Kenya. The very first MTV Shuga made here in 2009 marked the beginning of what would become a global broadcast franchise — spanning across South Africa, Nigeria, India and beyond. But MTV Shuga is more than just a series; it’s a movement. It has sparked important and often difficult conversations among young people worldwide. The return of Shuga to Kenya affirms the work we’ve been doing at the MTV Staying Alive Foundation for the past 25 years. We know this isn’t about quick wins — it’s about creating deep, long-term and meaningful impact. Through the Surround Sound Kenya programme, we aim to drive better health and educational outcomes for young people across the country.”

In the first episode, a wild night at Club Baze, the campus hotspot, triggers a chain reaction of betrayal, heartbreak and life-altering choices, forcing the students to confront one question: Who are you, really — when nobody is watching? Set in the vagabond world of campus life, Enkare University, the show follows a group of students as they navigate love, identity, mental health and sexuality, all under the pressures of family expectations, social media validation and economic realities.

