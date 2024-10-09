Shares

The MTV Staying Alive Foundation has announced that the return of the iconic MTV Shuga to Kenya, with a brand-new season titled MTV Shuga Mashariki.

The season’s entire production will be informed by local youth-centered research and designed to tackle restrictive, harmful gender norms that affect the outcomes of young people’s lives in Kenya. Additionally, MTV Shuga Mashariki will be a 100% Kenyan production, ensuring that every aspect of the show reflects the authentic experiences and voices of Kenyan youth.

MTV Shuga Mashariki will hold both physical and virtual open auditions this month. Both in person and online cast submissions, will be reviewed by the casting team after which shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Open Auditions in Nairobi

Actors based in Nairobi are invited to attend open auditions from October 11th – 13th, 2024 from 8 a.m to 6 p.m. at the University of Nairobi (main campus). Registration closes October 10th, 2024.

Online Submissions

MTV Shuga Mashariki will also include online submissions as an option to those unable to make it to the physical auditions. Aspiring actors should submit the following materials by October 13th, 2024:

A professional headshot

A brief introductory video and 30-second monologue performance

How to Audition

Sign up for physical or virtual auditions using this link: shorturl.at/ABWHT

Eligibility

Open to Kenyan citizens aged 18 -30 years only. Please note that you can only apply for either the physical OR virtual auditions. Dual applications will be disqualified.