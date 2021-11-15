Shares

Jiji Kenya, an online marketplace, has been recognized as the Best Classifieds Website in the recently concluded Digital Tech Excellence Awards.

The Best Classifieds Website category recognizes companies that have adopted digital solutions in the most efficient and convenient ways to positively impact the lives of their buyers and sellers.

Jiji bagged the award by attaining the highest results in both customer satisfaction and the ease of use of their website, compared to all the other listed classifieds.

The Digital Tech Excellence Awards formally known as the Digital Inclusion Awards publicly celebrate key players who offer digital solutions in the ever evolving digital space. They also recognize the brands who are on the lead in the provision of tech solutions to the corporate world to offer a better customer experience.

To determine the winners of the Digital Excellence awards, the award company compiles a list of the best performing classifieds. The list is then presented to several unbiased focus groups that complete comprehensive surveys, covering different criteria spread over various areas of tech solutions.

According to Maksym Golubev, Jiji Kenya’s Country Manager, the company has placed great emphasis on customer satisfaction and safety on their platform, since their inception. “This award reminds me of how it all started and every effort our team has put in to get to where we are now. To our buyers, sellers and Jiji family, may this award be a seal of what we can all achieve together,” he added.

Earlier this year, Jiji was awarded as the Best Classifieds Website, 2021 during the ecommerce Awards, 2021.

“We remain committed to providing support to our buyers and sellers on our platform. It is one thing to be hardworking, but it is another when your brand is seen, heard and celebrated. To the whole of Jiji staff, our marketing team, our buyers and sellers, you are the reason we are getting this recognition,” said Grace Gikonyo, Head of Public Relations, Jiji Kenya.

Other winners included Tuko News for Best Digital News Platform and Expeditions Maasai Safaris for Most improved tours brand in the use of Tech solutions.