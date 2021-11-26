Shares

Jiji, an online marketplace in Kenya, has unveiled Black Friday deals available starting Friday, November 26th and ending Tuesday 30th November, 2021. Customers can shop on the platform and get access to discounts on top products and items in different categories.

Buyers can find thousands of deals from Jiji’s sellers, most of whom are small and medium-sized businesses, throughout Jiji’s 5 day Black Friday offering.

According to a 2020 survey by Red Point, shoppers will be exploring a range of channels to identify the best deals out there. When asked where they are planning on shopping for Black Friday 2021, consumers chose marketplaces (69.7%), brand’s own website (54.9%), eCommerce sites (37.5%), social media (30.2%), and second-hand websites (20.2%).

The low percentage of shopping in eCommerce sites continues to show that many people are still struggling with the credibility of online shops, even with the advent of COVID-19 that led to the digitization of many physical markets.

Speaking on the Black Friday offering, Maksym Golubev, Jiji’s Country Manager for Kenya stated, “Our platform is quite different from the popular e-commerce sites in Kenya. Jiji is not a shop but a marketplace that provides buyers and sellers with an avenue to meet and exchange goods and services. For our Black Friday, we have a system that automatically selects all sellers who have reduced prices of their products. The system then calculates the accurate percentage discounts of those products. Those are the only products that will be highlighted during Black Friday.”