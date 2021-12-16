Shares

Mastercard and Jumia have partnered on a Black Friday promotion to enable Mastercard cardholders to support the forest restoration projects of the Priceless Planet Coalition. The partnership has generated a total donation of 25,000 trees.

The Coalition aims to reinforce a restoration model that’s not only focused on planting trees, but on re-growing forests in geographies with the greatest need and most potential for a positive climate, community, and biodiversity impact. For example, in Kenya, Mastercard has committed to planting 1.2 million trees in the Makuli Nzaui landscape. This will include a mix of native species, fruit, and fodder trees to restore this important catchment area.

During the Black Friday campaign, Mastercard and Jumia automatically donated five trees – at no extra cost or effort to consumers – for each transaction shoppers made using their Mastercard on Jumia Market, Jumia Food and Jumia Pay platforms. Consumers also enjoyed a discount of 20% on all purchases as part of the campaign, which ran from 22 to 26 November 2021 in Kenya, Uganda, Ghana and CDI Markets.

Black Friday is considered one of the biggest promotion campaigns of the year, and consumers look forward to discounts and deals across their favorite merchant’s stores.

The Priceless Planet Coalition is a platform to unite corporate sustainability efforts and make meaningful investments to preserve the environment. Together with partners who share a commitment to doing well by doing good, PPC is pledging to plant 100 million trees over five years, inspiring positive consumer action.

“Mastercard is proud to have partnered with our first merchant in Africa to enable customers participate in our Priceless Planet Coalition efforts by donating trees while making payments on Jumia. We are delighted by the public’s response to this which is aligned with Mastercard’s commitment to sustainability and combating climate change and its emphasis on the global collaborative efforts needed to achieve this,” said Ngozi Megwa, Senior Vice President, Digital Partnerships, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard.

“We are grateful to all of our customers who took part in our Black Friday campaign and continue to play an important role in making a positive impact to the environment. Climate change is an important focus area at Jumia, and each tree planted will symbolise environmental support from the e-commerce ecosystem. We encourage our shoppers to continue paying using their Mastercard as it is a secure payment method on Jumia,” said Sami Louali, EVP Payment Services at Jumia.