Jumia Kenya has announced that it will start using electric Tuk-Tuks, or E-Vans, for deliveries ordered on its platform in Kenya.

The electric Tuk-Tuks joins a delivery fleet that includes boda bodas, trucks and vans, that have been used by the platform to deliver goods, food and drinks to customers.

The electric Tuk-Tuks (E-Vans) that Jumia will use will be procured from California based EV solutions provider BILITI Electric.

The two companies have successfully completed the pilot project, and are set to scale the fleet within Kenya in the first phase, and eventually across Africa. The partnership, the two say is an essential step toward Africa’s progress in the e-mobility industry to achieve its environmental sustainability goals.

“Leveraging technology to improve everyday lives in Africa,” is the first pillar of JUMIA’s sustainability strategy. “We are committed to building a supply chain that will minimize the environmental impact of our operations. The introduction of these e-Vans (Tuk-Tuk) to our delivery fleet is an integral milestone in our journey towards realizing our ESG objectives,” said Jumia Kenya CEO, Juan Seco

BILITI Electric’s Taskmanvariant is designed for commercial last-mile deliveries. It offers a range of 100 km per charge, a payload of 500 kg, and a top speed of 50 kmph. BILITI’s SmartSwapp technology enables the rider to simply swap the vehicle battery and get recharged in less than a minute.