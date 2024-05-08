Shares

Twiga Foods recently announced the appointment of Charles Ballard as its new CEO. With a career spanning over fifteen years, Ballard brings a wealth of experience in e-commerce, retail, and financial services.

Most recently, Ballard was CEO of Jumia Kenya, an e-commerce company, where he led the transformation of the business toward profitability. In his new role as CEO, he will oversee all aspects of Twiga’s business supported by other senior leaders. These include COO Anjan Dasgupta, Chief Technology Officer Paul Bombo, Chief People Officer Susan Kiama, and Chief Financial Officer Zuber Momoniat. Ballard’s appointment as the new CEO is expected to bolster Twiga Foods’ ambition to continue to deliver on its mission to transform food supply chains in Africa.

Speaking on Ballard’s appointment, Hein Pretorius, Chairman of Twiga’s board of directors commented, “We are delighted to welcome Charles as our new Chief Executive. His deep understanding of the Kenyan e-commerce and retail landscape, his proven operational grip, his entrepreneurial drive, and his passion for the Twiga Foods opportunity make him the ideal leader to steer Twiga into its next phase of growth and success.”

Welcoming his new appointment as Twiga CEO, Ballard expressed optimism for the opportunity, “I am honoured to lead such a talented team at Twiga Foods during this pivotal time. With our unique value proposition, we are ideally positioned to seize key market opportunities.”

He further noted that Twiga Foods was in a good position to enhance its operations, technology, and user experience to create significant value for all stakeholders and the ecosystem. “I am deeply committed to developing our team and fostering a culture of collaboration and excellence that will drive us into our next phase of growth.”, he concluded.