Twiga Foods has launched a multi-million dollar distribution center at Tatu City, the facility is a world-class 200,000 sq ft and will offer fulfillment by Twiga services to manufacturers, brand owners, and farmers across East Africa.

The automated facility which was unveiled by President William Ruto, will see the company expand its overall capacity and ability to deliver a selection of fresh produce, and retail products and provide partners access to over 140,000 customers across the Kenya and Uganda.

The state-of-the-art distribution facility is fitted with the latest logistics and warehouse technology. The modern agricultural distribution center has a large capacity storage fitted with racking systems, banana rooms, modern dock door systems, and product scanners which have enhanced food traceability among other functions.

Twiga’s Group C.E.O, Peter Njonjo, had this to say, “Today, we are extremely proud of the official opening of the Twiga distribution center. This world-class facility will help push our daily handling capacity to 8Million Kgs. This facility will form the backbone of our supply chain and will be key in enabling our new service, fulfillment by Twiga. This will allow Twiga to offer fulfillment services to manufacturers, brand owners, and farmers, offering distribution across Kenya and Uganda. This will give access to over 140,000 retailers, which will improve product assortment and affordability across the region”

Cabinet Secretary for Trade, Investment, and Industry, Hon. Moses Kuria together with Mr. Njonjo signed a high-level framework aimed at bridging the gaps in food security in the country. This framework would focus on “Providing access to the hustler fund for the thousands of retailers on the Twiga Soko Yetu platform to working capital financing, provide off-take from government-built aggregation centers that will provide smallholder farmers with market access across the country, and explore distribution from government-built export warehouses in other African countries to the retail markets taking advantage of the Africa

Free Continental Trade Area and giving Kenya companies access to foreign markets” Alongside the continued growth of the independent grocer and food industry in general, Twiga Foods believes that the distribution center will be a great complement to its complete distribution network.

The company has in recent times continued to expand and optimize its distribution center network in its efforts to create an optimized, expansive, and high-quality fresh produce and retail supply network, delivering to customers, a robust national, regional, and local supplier portfolio.