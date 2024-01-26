Shares

Gilbey’s Gin has announced that it has partnered with the Punchline Comedy Club to sponsor a series of weekly comedy nights.

Punchline Comedy Club usually hosts comedy nights every week on Wednesday at The Two Grapes Bar & Restaurant in Kilimani.

Attendees of the comedy nights will have the opportunity to purchase specialized Gilbeys Gin cocktails paired with the food menu. Gilbey’s Gin bottles will also be available at special prices. These promotions will run for every comedy night for the duration of the partnership.

The comedy nights and activations lined up by Gilbey’s and Punchline, includes a weekly Wednesday comedy show at Two Grapes dubbed Winedown Wednesday, a weekly Thursday comedy show dubbed One Mic Stand and a Friday activation at the Cavalli Restaurant and Bar. There will be a final ticketed comedy special dubbed Yo Mama on February 10th at the Mama Rocks Restaurant, Karen. The comedy nights promise to deliver a month of fun filled laughter and offer consumers a refreshing and authentic experience with friends.

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Punchline Comedy to bring laughter and joy to the vibrant city of Nairobi. This collaboration is not just about comedy; it’s about creating unforgettable experiences that blend humor with the smooth taste of Gilbeys Gin. We believe laughter is a universal language, and together with our partners, we aim to elevate the entertainment scene in Nairobi. This partnership is a toast to laughter, joy, and the spirit of celebration, and we can’t wait to see the shared moments our comedy nights will bring. Cheers to a partnership that promises to be as smooth and enjoyable as a sip of Gilbeys Gin.” Said Zipporah Ndung’u, Gilbeys Brand Manager, EABL.

Over the last 5 years Punchline Comedy Club has provided a platform for local comedic talent to grow and has built a loyal fan base through their open mic nights and digital content.

“More than anything it is my conviction that standup comedy is the final frontier in the entertainment industry in Kenya & Africa as a whole. This is the next big thing. The talent is here, we have established and continue to grow a market but most importantly, there remains immeasurable potential with what we can do. This partnership with Gilbeys Gin will take the Punchline Platform further to achieving its goal in making Nairobi the stand-up capital of Africa.” Said Eric Lu Sava, Founder Punchline Comedy Club

Gilbey’s Gin is a product of Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL).