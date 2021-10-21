Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has unveiled the new Gilbey’s Mixed Berries Flavour Gin brand. Gilbey’s Mixed Berries Flavour gin is the latest product introduced by KBL following a revamp of its gin category.

This is the first time Gilbey’s Trademark has innovated to recruit new gin and non-gin consumers in Kenya.

The Gilbey’s Mixed Berries Flavour gin will be packaged in three different sizes; 250ml, 375ml and 750ml bottles. The recommended retail price is Ksh. 460, Ksh. 640 and Ksh. 1,350 respectively.

Gilbey’s Mixed Berries combines the flavour of various berries with the high quality and smooth taste of Gilbey’s Gin to deliver a delicious drink experience best enjoyed with tonic.

Speaking at the launch in Nairobi, EABL Marketing and Innovations Director, Graham Villiers-Tuthill said, “The launch of Gilbey’s Mixed Berries comes at a time when gin movement is exploding in the country. Under a year, we have launched three gin brands, which are Tanqueray Sevilla, Gordon’s Pink Gin, and Chrome Crisp Gin. All these brands have been received well by consumers. Today’s consumers are looking for existing, flavourful and delicious drinks, hence the opportune time to expand Gilbeys Gin with a new flavour.”

On his part, Effie Thion’go, Head of Innovations at EABL stated, “Today’s launch demonstrates our leadership in the gin category in the country. Our desire and ambition to innovate has led us to flavoured gin category, which is growing faster worldwide. Gilbey’s Gin is a segment leader in the gin category in Kenya hence KBL is looking to increase its momentum and tighten its grip on the market with the introduction of the new variant. To accelerate the awareness, we shall introduce a new campaign dubbed #OpenGoodTimes. The campaign rallies consumers to make every moment a good time as they socialising with their friends and try new flavours and trends.”