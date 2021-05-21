Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has enrolled 10 female graduates into the newly launched Commercial Graduate Trainee Program. The program aims to accelerate careers of women in commercial fields such as business sales, in a collaboration between the Company’s Commercial and Human Resource functions. The new recruits were selected from 2,800 applicants who applied for the program.

Commenting on the program, KBL Commercial Director, Joel Kamau, said, “This program will be dedicated to women in first few years. The scope of training will include field sales, key account management, customer marketing and commercial Operations skills within the business – giving them an all round appreciation of commercial. We shall be enrolling top talent from Universities and our commitment to them is to grow talent under this program broadly, so that they can apply their skills as a compass to solve problems.”

KBL Head of HR – Commercial, Evans Mutai added, “While we are very proud of our efforts to date to foster an inclusive and diverse culture at KBL, and of the recognition we have received as a result of our efforts, it remains critically important for us to do more to drive better results in the area of diversity and inclusion. We resourced these talents from top universities in the country. We had very qualified applicants, from the diverse group, but we settled on these top 10 candidates.”

Susan Muema, one of the women selected for the program said, “For me it is a dream come true, and I hope with time, I will get more responsibility. I will use this chance to grow my career within the business. Thank you, KBL.”