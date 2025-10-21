Shares

Equity Group has launched its fourth annual Sustainability Report for 2024, themed “A Sustainable World is a Transformed Africa.”

The 2024 report showcases progress across Equity’s Tri-Engine Model, which addresses critical challenges like climate change, financial inclusion, and social protection. A key milestone in the report is the Equity Bank Kenya’s inaugural Sustainable Development Impact Disclosure (SDID) Report, co-launched with J.P. Morgan, providing transparent, detailed views of the bank’s contributions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Dr. James Mwangi, Equity Group Managing Director and CEO, emphasized the strategic role of sustainability: “Sustainability is not just a goal for Equity Group; it is the guiding principle that defines how we do business. It shapes our investments, our partnerships, and our purpose, to ensure that growth and prosperity are inclusive and enduring. Our Tri-Engine Model allows us to translate this purpose into measurable impact, enabling refugees to rebuild their lives, smallholder farmers to increase productivity, and communities to access clean energy and financial opportunities. We are demonstrating that a sustainable world is indeed a transformed Africa.”

Prof. Isaac Macharia, Equity Group Chairman, noted that sustainability has always been central to the Group’s identity: “We have always believed that true prosperity is shared prosperity. In a world facing complex challenges, we are strengthening our governance, investing in people and systems, and ensuring that sustainability remains at the heart of our business model. Our tri-engine approach positions us to deliver long-term value for our stakeholders while driving Africa’s transformation through resilience, innovation, and shared prosperity.”

Equity’s 2024 sustainability approach rests on three pillars:

Environmentally Friendly Operations: Prioritizing energy efficiency, waste reduction (achieving an 18% reduction in total waste generated in Kenya), and water conservation. ESG Excellence & Nature Preservation: Deepening commitment to ESG and nature risk management, including the operationalization of a GHG digital tool and integrating nature-risk and ESG rating into credit appraisal. Collaborative Transformation: Strengthening partnerships under the Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan (ARRP) to drive long-term socio-economic change across its seven operating markets.

Key impact metrics from the Equity Group Foundation

Pillar 2024 Impact Highlight Social Protection Scaled the Inua Jamii program to 447,355 individuals, transferring Ksh 25.8 billion (USD 199.7 million) in cash. Education & Leadership Supported 38,000 beneficiaries through the Elimu Scholarship Program; 130 scholars secured admission to international universities, including 13 at Ivy League institutions. Health (Equity Afya) Expanded the network to 127 outpatient medical centres in Kenya and 5 clinics in DRC, serving a cumulative 3.3 million patients. Food and Agriculture Trained 245,675 farmers and linked 183,463 individuals to agricultural markets and post-harvest loss solutions. Enterprise & Inclusion Trained 116,812 MSMEs and linked 26,903 individuals to essential financial services. Energy & Climate Distributed 44,732 clean energy products and continued the tree-growing initiative to a total of 35 million trees. Our People Invested Ksh. 846.6 million (USD 6.6 million) in training 12,081 employees on sustainability, ESG, and leadership.

The report covers all aspects of Equity Group’s ecosystem across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Rwanda, DRC, and Ethiopia. You can read the full report HERE.