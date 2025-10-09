Shares

Arthur Oginga, Group CEO of Old Mutual Group, has been appointed to the inaugural Africa Natural Capital Alliance (ANCA) Governing Council. Equity Group CEO James Mwangi was also appointed.

He joins a powerful coalition of African leaders from finance, policy, and conservation dedicated to mobilizing capital for nature-positive investment and sustainable growth across the continent. The Governing Council’s mission is to embed the value of Africa’s natural capital into economic and financial decision-making.

Mr. Oginga stated that his appointment reflects Old Mutual’s ongoing commitment to sustainable development, highlighting the company’s focus on:

Continued investment in climate-resilient projects.

Strategic underwriting practices.

Advanced risk pricing.

“I am honoured to join the ANCA Governing Council at such a pivotal time for Africa,” said Mr. Oginga. “By aligning capital flows with nature-positive outcomes, we can help restore ecosystems, strengthen climate resilience, and unlock sustainable livelihoods for millions across the continent. I look forward to working with my fellow Council members to translate our ambitions into measurable impact.”

The appointments underscore ANCA’s ambition to catalyze significant investment and innovation in nature-positive economies. Established by FSD Africa in 2022, ANCA has reached a milestone of 130 members with collective assets exceeding GBP 1 trillion.

Mr. Oginga joins a distinguished group of Council members, including:

James Mwangi, CEO, Equity Bank Group

Jason Quinn, CEO, Nedbank

Eliane Ubalijoro, CEO, CIFOR-ICRAF

Dr. David Obura, Chairman, Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES)

Kaddu Sebunya, CEO, African Wildlife Foundation

The full Governing Council membership is scheduled to be officially unveiled at the ANCA Summit 2025 (October 7-9).