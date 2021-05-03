Shares

Sarova Panafric, a property of the Sarova Hotels and Resorts franchise, has introduced daycation packages for city dwellers looking for a serene environment to spend the day, as well as those seeking time away from home.

The daycation package which is valid within hours of the day before curfew, provides a room that comes with a 3-course lunch, morning and evening tea and snacks, and select soft drinks. This package costs Ksh. 7,500.

The hotel has been offering take away services following the directive from the government to close restaurants and bars. However, with the recent lift on restrictive measures, the hotel is expected to return to services as usual. In recent times the hotel has only been attending to inhouse guests.

The hotel, located in Nairobi, is seeking to meet customer demands in the current climate and has reinvented its offering to suit the dynamics. This is by ensuring customers are comfortable, safe and can still enjoy the hotel’s services within the stipulated guidelines.

Some of the safety protocols the hotel has been employing include; frequently cleaned, sanitized and disinfected surfaces after every guest use, linen-less tables in the restaurants, social distancing and spaced seating. The hotel also offers sanitized tableware and glassware after every guest use, QR coded and website menu availability, contactless payment options as well as guest signage reminders on safe hygiene practices.

Sarova has also incorporated novelties to its in-room dining services to minimize contact including digital in-room menus, contactless delivery, placement outside room and providing the option of disposable cutlery, crockery and glassware.

Gloves and masks are also worn as standard during all room service deliveries.