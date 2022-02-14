Shares

Gilad Millo of the Unajua hit single is set to serenade guests this Valentine’s Day, Monday 14th February at the Sarova Panafric. The performance will mark the night of love at the hotel in celebration of love and lovebirds in attendance.

Gilad is famed and celebrated for his slow jams and soulful tunes including hits like Nakuahidi, Sema Milele and Rangi ya Bahari. His songs mostly showcase his guitar playing skills and vocals, perfect for a Valentine’s evening. The Sarova Panafric is looking to Rekindle the Flame by offering the perfect plan to celebrate true love at the Flame Tree restaurant

To rhyme with Gilad’s performance experience, the Chefs at Sarova Panafric have created a special menu in time for the ultimate culinary experience. Couples will get to share the passion in an intimate 8-course romantic dinner at Flame Tree restaurant. The hotel also held a special Valentine’s Sunday Brunch on Sunday 13th February, as a precursor to Valentine’s Day at the hotel’s poolside lounge and bar throughout the day, from 12.00 pm to 4.00 pm.

The Sarova Panafric Hotel is a city getaway in the hub of Nairobi that recently re-emerged newly expanded, with enhanced suites and rooms. This is following the completion of a phase of the comprehensive renovations that began in October, 2018. The project aimed at transforming the hotel which falls under the umbrella of one of the largest indigenous collections of hotels in East Africa, Sarova Hotels & Resorts into a contemporary Pan-African establishment.