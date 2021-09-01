Shares

Sarova Hotels and Resorts has continued to deliver hospitality in meetings and events, with meeting spaces available at all the 7 Serena properties in Kenya.

The hotel has enhanced its conferencing facilities to provide appropriate and creative meeting and event solutions, without compromising on the experience or the flexibility that meeting planners require.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the hospitality industry has experienced major economic blows. One of the highly affected sectors includes physical meetings and events, as many companies moved to digital meetings.

However, as governments across the globe eased travel restrictions and offered safety guidelines in response to the pandemic, the hospitality industry is gradually resuming its operations and diversifying its portfolios. This has been boosted by vaccination drives that are currently underway.

Sarova has been assisting event planners with arranging meetings that observe the stipulated health and safety guidelines as well as ensuring frequent on-site temperature checks during conference meetings.

Moreover, Sarova is offering flexibility on rates, space, and contract terms in response to clients’ current needs.

Sarova’s innovations include the Makutano Conferencing Centre at Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort and Spa located in Mombasa.

The Makutano Conferencing Centre combines modern and artistic architecture with the warmth of the coastal colors and finishes. The facility is a representation of Sarova’s creative ways of using indoor and outdoor spaces to prevent COVID-19.

Commenting on the Makutano Conferencing Centre in Mombasa, Francis Msengeti General Manager Sarova Whitesands has this to say, “There’s a natural inclination for people to want to meet and interact in person. One of the most important considerations for conferencing venues is to cultivate trust and create systems that will put guests at ease, that is why this Makutano conferencing facility exists.”

Apart from implementing the safety protocols for COVID-19, the establishment offers a taste of hybrid conferencing in Kenya with premium audiovisuals. This includes two HD video walls, surround audio wireless presentation a VIP holding room, and a secretariat.

It also provides a relaxed ambiance that seats up to 300 persons and with separate boardrooms, giving both local and international visitors a new feel of class and safety.

“By following the Ministry of Health’s guidelines and implementing safety measures, we, at Sarova are hosting professional meetings and events at our hotels across the country and are confident that these important gatherings can happen safely once again,” concluded Mr. Msengeti.

Sarova also has conferencing facilities at Sarova Panafric, Sarova Stanley, Sarova Woodlands, and also hosts meetings at its lodges including Sarova Lionhill Game Lodge, Sarova Mara Game Camp and Sarova Shaba Game Lodge.