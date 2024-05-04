Shares

NBA Africa has launched an accelerator program dubbed Triple-Double: NBA Africa Startup Accelerator. The program will provide African startup companies in the sports and creative industries with funding and mentorship across event management and ticketing, youth development, AI, and digital marketing.

Triple-Double: NBA Africa Startup Accelerator is currently open to early-stage startups in Africa. Startups can apply to participate, with applications closing on May 31st, 2024, after which the submissions will be narrowed down to the top ten.

The 10 selected startups will then be paired with mentors comprised of NBA Africa and ALX leadership, and other corporate stakeholders. Through guidance and mentorship, selected startups will learn about product development, business growth, and market strategy.

The accelerator program is powered by ALX Ventures, a technology incubator that provides Africa’s tech leaders with access to the skills and tools to launch and scale their startups.

In September, NBA Africa is set to hold a Demo Day in New York City that will coincide with the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Participating companies will pitch their products to a panel comprised of top industry leaders from the U.S.A, Africa, and around the world. The panel will then determine the four winning companies, which will be awarded financial support, mentorship, and the opportunity to work with NBA Africa and the Basketball Africa League (BAL) on their current and future initiatives on the continent.

Speaking at the launch of the accelerator program, Clare Akamanzi, CEO NBA Africa commented, “We are thrilled to launch an accelerator program based on the continent and focused on early-stage African startups. This groundbreaking new initiative reflects our commitment to expanding the African sports ecosystem, and these incredible companies will be at the forefront of shaping the future of sport on the continent.”