Shares

Safaricom through M-PESA has partnered with NBA (National Basketball Association) Africa to launch a youth basketball development program. The program is geared towards empowering the youth by providing opportunities through sports.

Through the program, youth aged 16 years and below will be empowered through regional and national Junior NBA tournaments, NBA Fit and coaching clinics, and an elite camp for top Kenyan prospects.

Through the partnership, NBA Africa and M-PESA will host four regional Junior NBA tournaments across Kenya, culminating with an 8-team National Championship. The Jr. NBA Fit clinics will involve life-skills seminars and financial literacy training courtesy of M-PESA Go.

The NBA Africa accredited scouts and coaches will also support coaching and capacity building for junior players through training and mentorship programs. The top 100 talents, both boys and girls, will be scouted from the regional tournaments and enrolled into the NBA elite basketball camp. They will then have an opportunity to participate in NBA Africa’s other elite development initiatives in the continent.

For basketball enthusiasts, Safaricom is also offering a bundled product giving customers access to data packages for NBA content. Customers will have access to daily, weekly and monthly offers giving access to all premium NBA live games, allowing them to watch condensed games, and have customizable NBA broadcasts, game angles and statistics.

The collaboration marks the league’s most expansive youth development programming in East Africa to date and makes Safaricom an Official Partner of the Jr. NBA in Kenya.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Peter Ndegwa, CEO Safaricom said, “Our partnership with NBA Africa for the Jr. Basketball Program underscores our commitment to opening meaningful opportunities for young Kenyans through sport and financial empowerment. This collaboration will not only help develop local basketball talent but also, through M-PESA Go, equip young people with essential financial skills to support their personal growth. Together with NBA Africa, we’re empowering the next generation to build their futures on and off the court, creating a lasting impact on youth and communities across Kenya.”