The Basketball Africa League (BAL), in collaboration with Afreximbank, recently unveiled the “BAL Advance: Next Play” program on September 26, 2025. This new entrepreneurship initiative is designed to equip African athletes with the essential skills, network, and mindset needed to build successful ventures beyond their basketball careers.

This program is a key step in BAL’s mission to empower players both on and off the court. Demand for the program was high, with more than 150 BAL players from seasons 1 through 5, as well as current and former African female players, applying in the first week.

The intensive six-week program, developed in partnership with Athletepreneur, selected 26 participants (10 women and 16 men) from over 13 countries, including Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Egypt, Kenya, and the USA.

The curriculum focuses on critical business skills such as business design, innovation, financial literacy, storytelling, and sustainable impact. By covering these areas, “BAL Advance: Next Play” aims to help athletes effectively transition from sports into entrepreneurial and leadership roles within Africa’s estimated $5.4 billion sports economy.

Three standout athletes from the cohort have been selected for an exclusive, in-person immersion session at the NBA Headquarters in New York City from October 29–31:

Joel Almeida (Cabo Verde; Kriol stars owner and captain)

Grace Wang’Ondu (Kenya; Former Basketball National player)

Omar Hussein (Egypt; Zamalek Captain and Engineer)

This unique opportunity will provide the athletes with firsthand exposure to global business operations, innovative practices, and high-level leadership insights.