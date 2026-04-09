Shares

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced that it has reported a net income of $1.16 billion for the year ended 31 December 2025. This is a 19% improvement from the US$973.5 million that the organization posted in a similar period in 2024.

Total assets and contingencies rose by 21% to US$48.5 billion (FY’2024: US$40.1 billion). This trajectory was fueled by a 16% increase in net loans and advances, which closed the year at US$33.5 billion.

Disbursements were strategically channeled into high-impact sectors across Africa and the Caribbean, including:

Manufacturing and Infrastructure

Food Security

Climate Adaptation and Mitigation

Despite the increase in lending, the Group maintained high credit standards, with the Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio remaining stable at 2.43%.

Afreximbank’s balance sheet remains at its strongest level to date, bolstered by successful capital mobilization and internal value creation:

Shareholders’ Funds: Rose 17% to US$8.4 billion, supported by US$299.4 million in new equity from the General Capital Increase II.

Liquidity: Cash and cash equivalents reached US$6.0 billion, with liquid assets representing 14% of total assets—well above the 10% internal policy minimum.

Market Access: Defying cautious sentiment from certain rating agencies, the Bank successfully raised over US$800 million via Samurai and Panda bonds in the Japanese and Chinese markets.

While gross income climbed to US$3.5 billion, the Group continued to prioritize operational efficiency. Operating expenses rose to US$459.2 million, a reflection of inflationary trends and a strategic investment in human capital. Despite this, the cost-to-income ratio remained lean at 21%, comfortably below the 30% strategic ceiling.

Metric FY’2025 FY’2024 Gross Income US$3.5 billion US$3.3 billion Net Income US$1.16 billion US$973.5 million Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 15% 15% Cost-to-Income Ratio 21% 18% Capital Adequacy (Basel II) 23% 24%

Denys Denya, Senior Executive Vice President of Afreximbank, stated: “The Group’s 2025 performance is a fitting tribute to a decade of consequential leadership under Professor Oramah. With total assets and contingencies nearing $49 billion, we are well ahead of the targets set in our 6th Strategic Plan. We are particularly pleased to see our newer subsidiaries, FEDA and AfrexInsure, reach profitability. This diversification, combined with our strongest-ever liquidity and capital levels, gives us significant momentum as we enter 2026. We remain committed to accelerating trade integration across ‘Global Africa’ and delivering superior value to our shareholders.”