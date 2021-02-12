Shares

The Kenya Museum Society (KMS) is a non-profit organization set up in 1970 to support and promote the National Museums of Kenya.

Visitors and citizens alike are encouraged to get the KMS membership. By being a member of KMS, you are helping to preserve and promote Kenyan history, culture and artifacts, while having fun at activities and events in the company of people who enjoy the same interests as you.

KMS members are entitled to free entry to all national and regional Museums, prehistoric sites and monuments around Kenya.

The National Museum of Kenya (NMK) is the custodian of Kenya’s natural and cultural heritage that manages three World Heritage Sites, twenty-one museums and over two hundred sites and monuments across the country.

The three World Heritage Sites are Fort Jesus, Lamu and Kaya Forests, all located in the coastal region in Kenya. The sites and monuments open to the public include Gedi Ruins, Hyrax Hill, Jumba la Mtwana, Kariandusi, Koobi Fora, Mnarani, Olorgesailie, Rusinga Island, Songhor prehistoric site, Takwa-Manda Island and Thimlich Ohinga, Tom Mboya Mausoleum, Kanam prehistoric site and Simbi Nyaima in Kisumu.

Member benefits include

Free entry to the Nairobi National Museum and most regional museums, prehistoric sites and monuments around Kenya.

Bird walk with Nature Kenya at Ksh. 200 and reduced rates on tree walks with FoNA.

Entry to the Oloolua Nature Trail at half price.

Reduced rates for Activities & Events, and other programs for members.

Monthly newsletter Tracker to keep you abreast of KMS and NMK activities.

Email updates on KMS and NMK activities.

KMS annual publication, Kenya Past and Present.

Reduced advertising rates in our monthly newsletter or the annual magazine.

5% discount on books, purchased at the Kenya Museum Society Shop, inside the Nairobi National Museum.

Free borrowing privileges at KMS Office library.

Free reading privileges at Nature Kenya/National Museums of Kenya library.

Annual Membership Fees

Visitors (valid for one month) – Ksh. 800

Single resident of Kenya – Ksh. 1,750

Family resident of Kenya (includes children under 18) – Ksh. 2,500

Student (one membership card) – Ksh. 300

Upcountry – Ksh. 1,200

Business membership Kenya (8 cards) – Ksh. 6,000

Overseas membership – Ksh. 5,470 (USD 50)

Please note that Membership is valid for one year from date of payment.

Payment Options

MPESA Paybill No: 400800, Account No: 6571570019

Cash – KMS Office and shop only

Cheque – payable to: Kenya Museum Society

Visa Card – at KMS Shop only

Membership applications are considered only after full payment is received.

When using your KMS membership to gain entry to NMK Museums and archeological sites, you must also provide your personal identification card. Corporate members using membership cards should provide their organization job identification. KMS membership is not transferable.