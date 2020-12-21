Shares

Johnnie Walker has commemorated its 200 years anniversary in the Kenyan market through a series of celebrations in various towns in Kenya. The events were hosted by Johnnie Walker’s distributor in Kenya, Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL).

The whisky brand lit up Kenya’s three major cities; Mombasa , Nairobi and Kisumu with a projection of the iconic Striding Man symbol. The celebrations were witnessed by millions of Kenyans who gathered around KICC in Nairobi, Fort Jesus in Mombasa and the Kisumu Yacht Club. It rekindled memories of a young man in Kilmarnock Scotland in 1820, who rose from humble beginnings to build one of the world’s best Scotch whisky.

Speaking at the event in Nairobi, Josephine Katambo, Senior Brand Manager, Johnnie Walker Kenya said, “The only thing better than one icon is two, so the decision for the 3D Projection Mapping to be done on the KICC was a simple one. The KICC is an iconic building, and the perfect canvas for us to invite Nairobi to celebrate two centuries of Johnnie Walker with us.”

The Mombasa location, Fort Jesus, was selected because of its stature as one of the oldest structures in Mombasa. It lends itself to viewership from far and wide. Kisumu City’s legendary Yacht Club played host to the celebrations in the lakeside region.

The projections ran simultaneously in the three cities, with all Johnnie Walker fans turning up to catch a glimpse of the festivities respecting the guidelines put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Johnnie Walker’s Keep Walking slogan has taken on a whole new meaning in light of the global pandemic, with the brand looking to encourage its stakeholders, to keep going, working towards getting the world back to normalcy.