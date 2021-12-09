Shares

Culture enthusiasts have been invited to the 10th edition of the Rusinga Festival from the 21st to 22nd December. Taking place in one of Kenya’s hidden gems on Lake Victoria, the festival offers two days of music, fashion, food, artistry, literature, sports and conversations on the Suba Culture.

The Festival returns this year after a 1 year hiatus following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the last 9 years, the festival has provided the Abasuba with a platform for cultural expression, public participation, knowledge and cultural exchange while economically empowering women and youth. The Suba language and culture are listed as endangered by UNESCO. The Festival is part of the community’s effort to revive it.

Since the inception of the Festival in 2012, much progress has been made in bridging the gap between cultures is necessary for peace, stability and development. A decade later, Rusinga Festival has grown tremendously to become a trademark on the Kenyan cultural festivals scene.

As the country reopens, the 2021 edition is tailored towards promoting diversity and resilient cultural tourism for inclusive socio-economic development.

Organizers of the Festival have noted that all COVID-19 containment measures like wearing masks, washing hands, sanitizing and maintaining social distance will be observed throughout. Visitors can look forward to an experience exploring the rich Suba culture, the stunning nature on the Suba islands, and the sunrise and sunset over Africa’s largest fresh water lake, Lake Victoria.