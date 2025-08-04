Shares

The M-PESA Sokoni Caravan has officially arrived in Nairobi, bringing exciting prizes and activities as part of the ongoing M-PESA @18 celebrations. Nairobi marks the grand finale of this nationwide tour, which has been celebrating customers across Kenya since June.

The caravan kicked off its Nairobi journey in Kibera (Kwa DC) today and is set to visit various estates across the city. They include Waithaka stage, Zambezi, Limuru stage, and Wangige. Customers can look forward to gifts, including shopping vouchers, cash prizes, merchandise, electronics, and other surprises through the M-PESA or the Box game show.

“We officially kicked off our M-PESA Sokoni campaign in June. Since then, we have traversed the Coast region, Rift Valley, Mt. Kenya region, and Greater Western, where we have had the opportunity to engage and interact with our customers in the market,” said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, CEO at Safaricom. “This week, we embark on the Nairobi leg of the tour, which also marks the final stop, as we continue celebrating 18 years of M-PESA and the recent milestone of reaching 50 million customer subscriptions. I encourage all our customers across the region to come out in large numbers, meet our team, and join us as we celebrate them in a special way for walking this journey with us.”

Beyond the caravan tour, Safaricom has lined up several engaging activities throughout the week in Nairobi:

1. Safire Connect: Tomorrow, Tuesday, at Strathmore University. This forum will bring together individuals to exchange ideas on hustle, personal branding, community opportunities, and financial wellness.

2. Wezesha Mama (M-PESA Foundation Programme): On Wednesday, at the Michael Joseph Centre, Safaricom Headquarters. This initiative will gather women’s groups from the region for financial and digital literacy training, offering opportunities to access seed capital to boost their businesses.

3. M-PESA Agent Awards: On Thursday, to recognize and celebrate the stellar performance of Safaricom’s agents.

4. Grow with Safaricom Business Forum: On Friday, at the Michael Joseph Centre. These forums aim to empower SMEs with knowledge and skills to accelerate growth and overcome challenges like digitizing operations, limited market access, and brand building.

5. Safaricom Hook: Also on Friday, an engagement and market day for the youth at Greenspan Mall.

Through the M-PESA Sokoni tour, Safaricom customers will also gain insights into various Safaricom products and services. They include Ziidi MMF, Taasi Till and Taasi Pochi, Fuliza ya Biashara, Pochi la Biashara, Lipa na M-PESA, Safaricom Hook, Safaricom Emerald, and Masoko.

The M-PESA Sokoni caravan will continue touring the Nairobi region and its environs over the coming days, with planned stops as follows:

1. Tomorrow (Tuesday): Kiambu, Banana, Witethie, Nod Ruiru

2. Wednesday: Mlolongo, Kitengela, Isinya, Kajiado

3. Thursday: Kayole Junction, Mwiki, Githurai 44, Githurai 45

4. Friday: Country Bus, Rongai, Kiserian, Ngong