Safaricom, through its youth platform Safaricom Hook, has sponsored the 8th edition of the National Science and Technology Exhibition by Young Scientists Kenya (YSK) to a tune of Ksh. 3 million. This has brought the total sponsorship for the event to Ksh. 65 million since 2018.

The week-long exhibition brings together over 250 secondary school students selected from a pool of more than 3,000 applicants across the country. The students will showcase innovative, research-based projects across key thematic areas including health, agriculture, environmental science, digital technology, and social innovation.

This year’s theme, Using STEM to Drive Towards a Sustainable Future, underscores the role of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in solving pressing socio-economic and environmental challenges.

“We believe that Kenya’s future lies in the hands of its young people. By supporting platforms like Young Scientists Kenya, we are investing in the ideas, energy, and creativity that will shape our nation’s tomorrow,” said Fawzia Ali-Kimanthi, Chief Consumer Business Officer, Safaricom PLC

As part of the sponsorship, Safaricom Hook will reward outstanding participants with smart devices including smartphones, smartwatches, headphones, and airtime.

The exhibition also serves as a collaborative platform, attracting 150 teachers, education policymakers, academics, and industry leaders, who will engage in a series of discussions and mentoring sessions aimed at advancing the STEM agenda in Kenya.

YSK has grown into a flagship program that inspires scientific inquiry and promotes a culture of innovation among students and educators. Since its inception, it has impacted thousands of learners and played a pivotal role in elevating STEM education across the country.