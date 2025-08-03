Shares

Safaricom, through its youth platform Safaricom Hook, held a series of engagements across the Greater Western region. The events were aimed at empowering young people with technical, digital, creative, and life skills.

Under the banner of the M-PESA Sokoni Caravan, the initiative reached thousands of youths in Siaya, Vihiga, and Kisumu, offering them tools for real-world impact.

At the Siaya National Polytechnic, more than 2,000 youth participated in technical masterclasses in plumbing, electricals, hospitality, fashion, and design. Each graduate received a certificate of completion, with outstanding trainees recognized through practical rewards including sewing machines, mobile phones, blenders, safety boots, dust coats, and engineering kits.

“We want young people to walk out of school not just with knowledge, but with real tools they can use to start a business, get a job, or pursue their passion. These tools and masterclasses are the first step toward that reality. That’s what Safaricom Hook is all about, giving youth the mindset, the opportunities, and the support they need to believe in themselves and thrive,” said Fawzia Ali-Kimanthi, Chief Consumer business Officer, Safaricom PLC.

In Vihiga County, the spotlight was on boda boda operators through the Safaricom Hook Boda Boda Youth Forum. Held at Mbale and delivered in partnership with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Kenya Red Cross. The session saw 250 riders trained in first aid, road safety, and health awareness.

“We appreciate Safaricom for bringing this training to us. It shows they understand what young people in smaller towns go through daily,” said James Mukoya, Boda Boda Chairperson, Mbihi Stage, Mbale.

Safaricom Hook also hosted a Visual Arts and Talent Showcase at CITAM Hall in Nyalenda, Kisumu, attracting 200 contestants, who showcased their skills in spoken word, music, dance, drama, and visual art.

Participants also received mentorship on how to monetize their talents, access digital platforms, and turn passion into sustainable income.

All these efforts form part of Safaricom’s broader commitment to digital inclusion, youth empowerment, and entrepreneurship. Youth aged 10 to 24 can join the Safaricom Hook platform by downloading the Safaricom Hook app or *dialling 555# to access mentorship, exclusive content, events, and life-changing opportunities.