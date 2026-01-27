Shares

Golf Park Golf Club has officially ushered in its 2026 leadership team, in both the men’s and women’s side with new captains.

Headlining the 2026 Board is the newly elected Captain, Newton Ong’alo. A name synonymous with Kenyan sporting grit, Ong’alo is perhaps best known for his tenure as the Team Manager of the Kenya Sevens (Shujaa) rugby squad, where he helped steer the nation to its historic HSBC World Series victory in Singapore. He is supported by Wilson Mugambi, who steps into the role of Vice Captain.

Evelyn Kanyi takes over as Lady Captain, a golfer whose clinical precision on the course (including a celebrated hole-in-one in recent years) makes her a natural leader. She is joined by Dianah Kimani as Vice Lady Captain, forming a duo dedicated to expanding the footprint of women’s golf in the region.

Golf Park occupies a unique niche in the East African golfing landscape. Founded on the principle of “Pay and Play,” it broke the mold of the traditional, exclusionary private club model. By offering a high-quality experience without the steep barrier of entry fees, Golf Park has become the engine room of Kenyan golf.

The Technical Test: While it shares its grounds with the horses of the Ngong Racecourse, the course is no walk in the park. It is famously “tight,” demanding straight drives and a masterful short game.

A Professional Factory: The club’s world-class practice facilities have served as the training ground for Kenya’s elite, including DP World Tour regular David Wakhu.

The Atmosphere: Known for its vibrant “19th hole” and community-centric vibe, the club serves as a melting pot where corporate titans rub shoulders with budding juniors.

Under Captain Ong’alo’s leadership, the 2026 season is expected to focus on modernizing the player experience and leveraging the club’s proximity to Nairobi’s business hub to draw in a new generation of golfers.