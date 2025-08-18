Two-time champions Morocco secured their place in the quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 with a decisive 3-1 victory over DR Congo at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday. The win, combined with Kenya’s simultaneous victory, saw both Morocco and the host nation advance from a highly competitive Group A.
The match, a crucial decider between two former champions, started with high stakes. Morocco took an early lead in the eighth minute when Oussama Lamlaoui tapped in a cross from Youssef Belammari. DR Congo responded with urgency, and their persistence paid off just before halftime when Jephté Kitambala bundled in an equalizer, leaving the score at 1-1 at the break.
The second half belonged to the Atlas Lions. The turning point came in the 66th minute when a penalty was awarded to Morocco after a VAR check. Mohamed Hrimat calmly converted the spot-kick into the top corner to restore the lead. With DR Congo forced to push forward, Morocco exploited the space, and Lamlaoui scored his second goal of the match in the 80th minute, sealing the 3-1 victory.
In the other Group A fixture, hosts Kenya defeated Zambia 1-0, which confirmed their position at the top of the group. Kenya finished with 10 points, followed by Morocco with nine points. DR Congo’s six points were not enough to secure a spot in the knockout stage, and they were eliminated from the tournament.
Morocco will now proceed to the knockout rounds, where their clinical finishing and composure will be key. DR Congo, meanwhile, sees their quest for a third CHAN title end prematurely, a harsh lesson in the unforgiving nature of tournament football.
Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:
1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000
2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000
3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz
Here is the full list of remaining group matches for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).
Monday, August 18
Group C: Algeria vs Niger (20:00) – Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya
Group C: South Africa vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Tuesday, August 19
Group D: Nigeria vs Congo (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Senegal (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania