Kenya’s Harambee Stars defeated Zambia 1-0 in a hard-fought match at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, to finish at the top of Group A in the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024. The victory, secured by a late goal from Ryan Ogam, ensures Kenya’s place in the quarterfinals and cements their position as a serious contender in the tournament.
The decisive moment came in the 75th minute when substitute Boniface Muchiri delivered a clever ball into the box, which Ogam controlled and slotted past the Zambian goalkeeper, Charles Kalumba. The goal sent the packed 27,000-strong home crowd into a frenzy. Kenya had dominated possession throughout the game, creating several opportunities that were either blocked by the Zambian defense or saved by an impressive Kalumba.
For Kenya’s coach, Benni McCarthy, the victory was more than just a qualification. “When everybody said Group of Death, we would probably have had zero points after four games, but we found ourselves sitting on top of the mountain,” he said, highlighting his team’s unexpected success. The Harambee Stars finished the group stage undefeated with 10 points and only one goal conceded, showcasing tactical maturity and resilience.
With this result, Kenya will remain in Nairobi to face Madagascar in the quarter-finals. Morocco, who beat DR Congo 3-1 in a simultaneous match, also progressed to the knockout stage with nine points. DR Congo’s six points were not enough to advance, while Zambia finished at the bottom of the group with zero points from four matches. Despite the disappointing campaign, Zambia’s coach Avram Grant noted that the tournament was important for developing a new team.
Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:
1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000
2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000
3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz
Here is the full list of remaining group matches for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).
Monday, August 18
Group C: Algeria vs Niger (20:00) – Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya
Group C: South Africa vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Tuesday, August 19
Group D: Nigeria vs Congo (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Senegal (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania