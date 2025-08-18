Shares

Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:

1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000

2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000

3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz

Here is the full list of remaining group matches for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).

Monday, August 18

Group C: Algeria vs Niger (20:00) – Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya

Group C: South Africa vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda

Tuesday, August 19

Group D: Nigeria vs Congo (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania

Group D: Sudan vs Senegal (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania