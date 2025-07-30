Shares

The Stuart Dowsett Memorial Rugby Tournament was held at Tatu Primary School in Tatu City last weekend and it featured over 600 children aged 9 to 18. It was organised by Shamas Rugby Foundation in partnership with Tatu City and BBRFC Celtic.

The annual tournament, hosted by Shamas Rugby Foundation and funded by Brussels Barbarians Rugby Football Club Celtic (BBRFC Celtic), honoured the legacy of the late Stuart Dowsett, former President of BBRFC Celtic (2006–2010).

Solomon Mahinda, Executive Vice President of Tatu City, said: “The passion and potential we witnessed today is why we invest in programmes like this through Tatu Reach. Rugby is not just a sport—it’s a lifeline and a leadership training ground for youth across Kenya. We are proud to stand with Shamas as they unlock opportunities for the next generation.”

Children from Shamas centres in Mathare, Kangemi, Korogocho, Kayole, Ngewe, Oaklands, and Mutundu came together for a day of spirited competition across U11, U13, U15, and U18 categories.

Joseph Otieno Api, Head of Programs and Rugby Lifeskills at Shamas Rugby Foundation, said: “This tournament is a celebration of growth, on and off the pitch. We use rugby as a tool to teach respect, resilience, and leadership. Watching our players take ownership of their game and support one another is a living tribute to Stuart Dowsett’s vision for youth development through sport.”

The event was made possible through the long-standing partnership between Shamas Rugby Foundation and BBRFC Celtic, an international rugby club based in Brussels, Belgium. The club is known not only for its rich rugby tradition but also for its strong community engagement. In Brussels, it runs outreach programmes in schools such as Collège Saint Michel, the European School of Brussels, and the British School of Brussels, introducing students to rugby through training sessions and stress-relief clinics.

In Kenya, BBRFC Celtic has supported Shamas Rugby Foundation for over 10 years, including a dedicated partnership with Orbit Children’s Home in Kayole. Through this collaboration, the club has contributed over €28,000 toward Shamas’ rugby and life skills projects.

Through Tatu Reach, Tatu City supports Shamas ‘ mission of promoting life skills, education, and employability among underprivileged children. Today, over 3,000 students from public schools and informal settlements around Tatu City participate in rugby-led programmes.

Tatu Reach is Tatu City’s initiative that is aimed at building inclusive, resilient, and thriving communities in and around the city. With over 15,000 beneficiaries to date, the programme addresses key areas including education, healthcare, environmental sustainability, economic empowerment, and youth development through initiatives such as school support, medical camps, job training, and sports activities.

