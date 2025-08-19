On Tuesday, August 19, the group stage of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) will reach a fever pitch with the decisive final round of matches in Group D. With three teams still in the running for two spots in the knockout stage, football fans are bracing for a tense and thrilling evening.
The standings before kick-off
- Sudan: 4 points (+4 goal difference)
- Senegal: 4 points (+1 goal difference)
- Congo: 2 points (0 goal difference)
- Nigeria: 0 points (-5 goal difference)
Sudan vs Senegal
This is a true “quarter-final before the quarter-final.” Both teams are tied on points, and their final match will determine who advances as group winners.
Sudan: Following their stunning 4-0 victory over Nigeria, the Falcons of Jediane are in a strong position. A simple draw against Senegal will be enough to secure their place in the quarter-finals and potentially finish top of the group on goal difference.
Senegal: The defending champions are also in a favorable position, needing just a draw to qualify. However, a win would cement their status as group winners and send a strong message to the rest of the competition.
Nigeria vs Congo
While one team is fighting for their tournament life, the other is playing for pride.
Congo: With two points from two draws, Congo’s fate hangs in the balance. They must win against Nigeria to have any hope of progressing. Even with a victory, their qualification is not guaranteed and will depend on the outcome of the Sudan-Senegal match.
Nigeria: The Super Eagles have had a difficult tournament, losing their first two matches without scoring a goal. They have been mathematically eliminated from contention. For them, this final match is about salvaging pride and leaving the tournament with a positive result.
The final results will be a test of nerve and skill as Group D’s two qualifying spots are decided. Fans can expect a night of high drama as the teams battle it out to keep their CHAN dreams alive.
Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:
1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000
2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000
3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz