Despite a tense 0-0 draw with Niger, Algeria has secured a spot in the CHAN 2024 quarter-finals. The result was just enough to see them through from Group C, finishing in second place behind Uganda.
The Algerian team, who were runners-up in the 2022 tournament, needed only a single point from the final group fixture. Despite dominating possession, they struggled to break down a well-organized Nigerien defense.
Meanwhile, Uganda topped the group with seven points after a thrilling 3-3 draw with South Africa in the other Group C match. South Africa also ended with six points, but Algeria’s superior goal difference secured them the second qualification spot.
The knockout stage awaits Algeria, who will need to improve their attacking performance to continue their run in the tournament.
Here is the full list of remaining group matches for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).
Tuesday, August 19
Group D: Nigeria vs Congo (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Senegal (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania