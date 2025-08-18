The TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 is set for a thrilling conclusion to Group C as all four teams prepare for their final group stage matches this evening. With qualification for the knockout stage on the line, the outcomes of two simultaneous encounters will determine which nations advance.
At Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, Algeria will take on Niger in a highly anticipated contest. Both teams will be desperate for a result, with Algeria’s squad looking to leverage their technical prowess and pedigree to secure a vital win. Niger, meanwhile, will be aiming to cause an upset and keep their tournament hopes alive. The stakes are immense, and the match is expected to be a tense affair as both sides push for victory.
Meanwhile, a crucial showdown will unfold in Kampala, Uganda, as the host nation faces off against South Africa at the Mandela National Stadium (Namboole). This match holds particular significance for Uganda, who will be playing in front of their passionate home support. The atmosphere is expected to be electric, providing a major boost to the Cranes as they look to overcome a formidable South African side. For South Africa, the challenge will be to handle the pressure of the home crowd and execute their game plan to secure the points needed for progression.
Both matches are scheduled to kick off at 20:00 EAT, ensuring a dramatic and decisive evening for Group C. The results will not only determine which two teams from the group will continue their CHAN journey but also set the stage for the highly anticipated quarter-final matchups. All eyes will be on Nairobi and Kampala as the group stage draws to a close with a bang.
Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:
1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000
2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000
3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz
Here is the full list of remaining group matches for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).
Tuesday, August 19
Group D: Nigeria vs Congo (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Senegal (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania