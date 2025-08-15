In a crucial Group C match of the CHAN 2024, Niger held South Africa to a scoreless draw, keeping their hopes for qualification alive. The result leaves Group C wide open, with the final matches set to determine which teams will advance to the knockout stage.
South Africa had their chances, with their coach Molefi Ntseki acknowledging the team’s need to “adjust strategies” against a well-structured Niger team. Despite having four points from their first two matches, South Africa now faces a decisive final game to avoid depending on other results.
For Niger, the draw is a significant boost. With no points coming into the match, the team’s coach Harouna Doulla had stressed the need for a “disciplined, focused approach.” The result gives them a glimmer of hope heading into their final match.
The draw means all teams in Group C, Algeria, Uganda, South Africa, Guinea, and Niger, are still in contention for a spot in the quarter-finals. The final round of matches will be a do-or-die scenario for many of these teams, with qualification on the line.
Here is the full list of remaining group matches for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).
Saturday, August 16
Group B: Burkina Faso vs Madagascar (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Central African Republic vs Tanzania (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Sunday, August 17
Group A: DRC vs Morocco (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Kenya vs Zambia (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Monday, August 18
Group C: Algeria vs Niger (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: South Africa vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Tuesday, August 19
Group D: Nigeria vs Congo (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Senegal (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania