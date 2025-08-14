The Kenyan government has established six official fan zones in Nairobi to provide a safe match-day experience for Harambee Stars supporters during the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) fixture against Zambia on Sunday.
The fan zones are located at Uhuru Park, Lucky Summer- Ngomo/area, Dandora Stadium, Utalii (Stima Club), Jacaranda Grounds, and Kibera DC Grounds. These zones are strategically placed within city neighborhoods to ease crowd pressure at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, and to bring the stadium atmosphere closer to the public.
Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya stated that the zones will help manage attendance at Kasarani in line with CAF’s requirements. Additionally, the government is deploying extra security personnel at the stadium to ensure the safety of fans, players, and officials.
Only spectators with valid match tickets will be permitted entry into the venue, as CAF has set a maximum attendance of 27,000 fans for the match to maintain safety and order.
Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:
1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000
2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000
3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz
Here is the full list of remaining group matches for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).
Friday, August 15
Group C: Guinea vs Algeria (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: Niger vs South Africa (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Saturday, August 16
Group B: Burkina Faso vs Madagascar (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Central African Republic vs Tanzania (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Sunday, August 17
Group A: DRC vs Morocco (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Kenya vs Zambia (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Monday, August 18
Group C: Algeria vs Niger (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: South Africa vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Tuesday, August 19
Group D: Nigeria vs Congo (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Senegal (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania