On Friday, August 15, the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament will feature two pivotal Group C matches at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda. These games will be crucial in determining which teams advance to the quarter-finals, with a mix of survival and supremacy on the line.
Guinea vs. Algeria (17:00 EAT)
The first match of the day pits Algeria against Guinea. This clash is a tale of two different tournament trajectories. Algeria, currently sitting in a strong position in Group C with four points from two matches, is on the brink of securing a spot in the knockout stage. Coached by Majid Bougherra, Algeria has been defensively solid, having yet to concede a goal in the tournament. A win or even a draw would guarantee their progression to the next round.
For Guinea, the stakes could not be higher. They started their campaign with a win but have since suffered two consecutive defeats, leaving them with just three points. A loss would mean an immediate exit from the competition. Coach Souleymane Camara’s side has struggled with efficiency in front of goal and will need to find their attacking rhythm to overcome Algeria’s formidable defense. This match is a “win or go home” scenario for Guinea, promising a determined and aggressive performance from them.
Niger vs. South Africa (20:00 EAT)
The second match sees Niger take on South Africa. South Africa comes into this game with four points and is in a strong position to qualify for the quarter-finals. After a convincing 2-1 victory over Guinea, they will be looking to capitalize on their momentum. Coach Molefi Ntseki and his team have shown a strong mentality and technical discipline, which they will rely on against a struggling Niger side.
Niger, on the other hand, is at the bottom of the group with zero points after two losses. They have yet to score a goal and have conceded three. While their chances of advancing are slim, they will be playing for pride and a chance to salvage their tournament. South Africa’s coach has emphasized that his team will not underestimate their opponents, knowing that in tournaments like CHAN, every team has the potential to cause an upset. A win for South Africa would all but secure their passage to the next round, setting up an exciting conclusion to the group stage.
All eyes will be on these two matches, which will define the final standings of Group C and complete the list of qualified teams for the knockout stage.
Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:
1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000
2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000
3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz
Here is the full list of remaining group matches for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).
Saturday, August 16
Group B: Burkina Faso vs Madagascar (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Central African Republic vs Tanzania (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Sunday, August 17
Group A: DRC vs Morocco (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Kenya vs Zambia (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Monday, August 18
Group C: Algeria vs Niger (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: South Africa vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Tuesday, August 19
Group D: Nigeria vs Congo (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Senegal (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania