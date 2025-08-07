Shares

A rare 1930 Essex Super Six entered by Mike Duder will be making its debut at this year’s Africa Concours d’Elegance. This will be the first appearance of an Essex in the history of the event.

The 2025 Concours d’Elegance is scheduled for Sunday September 28th with Stanbic Bank and SGA Security Group as the key partners.

The Essex automobile was made by Hudson Motor Car Company in Michigan up to 1933. During its production run, the Essex was considered affordably priced and became popular as a car for the average family. The Essex is generally credited with starting a trend away from open touring car design towards enclosed passenger compartments. While Henry Ford is recognised for inventing the affordable car, it was Essex that made the enclosed car affordable.

The 1930 Essex is probably the only remaining example in Kenya and one of the few in Africa. It is part of the John Wroe collection of vintage cars which also includes the 1928 Ford Model A entered by James Duder which is the oldest car so far in the event, the Ford Model A Tudor made in 1930 entered by Adrian Wroe and the 1934 Rolls Royce Boat-tail entered by Veronica Duder, all of which will compete in the pre-1940 class.

Peter Wanday, the Chairman of the Alfa Romeo Owners Club and the organizer of the event said, “Old is Gold. Having many vintage car entries is a great boost for the Concours as these classes are particularly popular with spectators. This year’s event is promising to be more exciting and bigger and will be held in memory of Bob Dewar, the founder of the event which has become the classiest event in the motor sport calendar.”

Other interesting vehicles to be seen at the event include the 1977 Nissan 160J of Sati Gata-Aura which was the overall winner last year and his 1947 MG TC. Also on the judging line will be a rare 1966 Saab which made it’s first appearance in the Concours in 2024 entered by Thomas Frowein, the 1967 Ford Anglia of Kevin Leiyan and Rakesh Shah’s 1966 MGB.

The motorcycle parade ring will have motorcycle entries expected from Uganda, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe. Douglas Kiere-ini who has been away from the racecourse for a long time has returned energized with six bike entries including a 2016 Kawasaki 1400 GTR, a Honda CB 750F and a Yamaha XS 750 both manufactured in 1980.

In addition to the judging of cars and motorcycles, the Concours organizers are booking exhibitors for the 28 motor trade stands for new cars and vehicle accessories on the inside of the racecourse and for the Classic Car and Motorcycle Sale for vehicles made in 2000, or earlier. There is also a section for Motor Clubs.