Co-hosts Kenya’s national football team, the Harambee Stars, began their African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 campaign on a winning note. They secured a 1-0 victory against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The match, held at the newly renovated Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani in Nairobi on August 3, 2025, drew a massive crowd of enthusiastic fans.

The atmosphere at the stadium was amplified by the presence of notable figures, including Kenyan President William Ruto and Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Despite the home team advantage, Congolese supporters made their presence felt early in the game. In the fifth minute, Jephté Kitambala found the back of the net for DRC but the goal was disallowed for offside after a VAR review by South African referee Jelly Alfred Chavani.

After a shaky start, the Harambee Stars found their rhythm. The decisive moment arrived when midfielder Austin Odhiambo converted a low pass from David Sakwa, slotting the ball into the bottom corner beyond the reach of DRC goalkeeper Brudel Efonge.

In the second half, the Leopards of DRC pressed hard for an equalizer, but Kenya’s defense held firm, thwarting all attempts.

Looking ahead in Group A, Kenya is set to face Angola, while the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will take on Zambia. Both games will be played on August 7 in Nairobi.

Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:

1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000

2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000

3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz

Here is list of upcoming group stage matches for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).

Group Stage

Monday, August 4, 2025

Group C: Niger vs. Guinea | Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, Kampala | 5:00 PM

Group C: Uganda vs. Algeria | Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, Kampala | 8:00 PM

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Group D: Congo vs. Sudan | Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar | 3:00 PM

Group D: Senegal vs. Nigeria | Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar | 6:00 PM

Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Group B: Burkina Faso vs. Central African Republic | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 3:00 PM

Group B: Mauritania vs. Tanzania | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 6:00 PM

Thursday, August 7, 2025

Group A: DR Congo vs. Zambia | Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi | 2:00 PM

Group A: Angola vs. Kenya | Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nairobi | 5:00 PM

Friday, August 8, 2025

Group C: Algeria vs. South Africa | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 3:00 PM

Group C: Guinea vs. Uganda | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 6:00 PM

Saturday, August 9, 2025

Group B: Madagascar vs. Central African Republic | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 3:00 PM

Group D: Congo vs. Nigeria | Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar | 3:00 PM

Group B: Burkina Faso vs. Mauritania | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 6:00 PM

Group D: Senegal vs. Sudan | Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar | 6:00 PM

Sunday, August 10, 2025

Group A: Morocco vs. Zambia | Moi International Sports Centre, Nairobi | 3:00 PM

Group A: DR Congo vs. Angola | Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi | 6:00 PM

Monday, August 11, 2025

Group C: Niger vs. South Africa | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 3:00 PM

Group C: Guinea vs. Algeria | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 6:00 PM

Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Group B: Tanzania vs. Central African Republic | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 3:00 PM

Group B: Madagascar vs. Burkina Faso | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 6:00 PM

Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Group A: Kenya vs. Zambia | Moi International Sports Centre, Nairobi | 3:00 PM

Group D: Nigeria vs. Sudan | Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar | 3:00 PM

Group A: Morocco vs. DR Congo | Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi | 6:00 PM

Group D: Senegal vs. Congo | Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar | 6:00 PM

Thursday, August 14, 2025

Group C: Uganda vs. South Africa | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 3:00 PM

Group C: Algeria vs. Niger | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 6:00 PM