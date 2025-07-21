Shares

Over 50 entries have already been received for the 2025 Africa Concours d’Elegance which will be held at the Nairobi Racecourse on September 28th. The event has been dubbed the Bob Dewar Memorial Edition.

The Concours has full Africa continental status for cars and motorcycles and has been recognised and sanctioned by the FIM-Africa since 2006. The regulations and entry forms are available from their website concourskenya.com.

The event has been organized for the past 53 years by the Alfa Romeo Owners Club to enable the owners of well kept classic and vintage cars and motorcycles to showcase them to the thousands of motoring enthusiasts who follow the annual event.

Motorcycle enthusiasts will be treated to a variety of bikes including Dominique Antoine’s 1925 Triumph 500SD which is the oldest motorcycle listed so far and a past winner of the event. In addition, Dominique will also be showcasing a 1959 BSA B33 both of which have been carefully restored.

Other bikes include the 1994 Yamaha V-Star and a 1991 Honda Goldwing Special Edition both entered by Doc Badman Classis, a regular Concours competitor. Other bikes entered in this category include Douglas Kiere-ini’s 2016 Kawasaki 1400 GTR and the BMW GS 1200 of David Odhuno.

The car judging line will also feature a mix of regular and new vehicles. They include the 1974 Mercedes 450SL coupe and 1968 Jaguar 420 belonging Kevit Desai, the Concours Patron.

Among the new car entries are the 1973 Alfa Romeo GTV and a 1981 Mercedes Benz two door entered for the first time by Priten Patel. Victor Odero will also be making his debut at the Concours with his 1988 E30 BMW M3, the only one of its kind in Kenya.

Peter Wanday the Chairman of the Alfa Romeo Owners Club and the Event Director of the Concours announced, “After three years of not having a prize fund, we have re-introduced the much coveted prize fund alongside the many trophies and prizes to be won. Participants in this Concours will have the opportunity to win cash prizes for the three podium winners in each of the 20 classes in contention, in addition to the overall podium winners for both car and motorcycle categories.”

Concours also features 28 motor trade stands for new cars and vehicle accessories on the inside of the racecourse and a sale for classic cars and motorcycles made in 2000, or earlier and a section for Motor Clubs.