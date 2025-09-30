Shares

The roar of vintage engines and the gleam of polished chrome returned to the Ngong Racecourse on Sunday, September 28, 2025, for the 53rd Africa Concours d’Elegance. Stanbic Bank Kenya, a key sponsor, once again backed the event, which has grown from a motoring showcase into a vibrant cultural festival, a tourism driver, and a celebration of heritage.

“Concours d ‘Elegance is not just about classic cars and motorcycles,” said Lilian Onyach, Head of Brand and Marketing at Stanbic Bank. “It is about preserving history, creating jobs, boosting tourism, and inspiring future generations. Supporting it allows us to honor Kenya’s heritage while fueling the businesses and artisans who keep these machines alive.”

This year’s edition, held in honor of the event’s founder as the Bob Dewar Memorial Edition, featured over 70 vintage and classic cars and 40 motorcycles. Each was judged for authenticity, condition, and elegance. The oldest entry was a 1928 Ford Model A pickup, and a rare 1934 Rolls Royce Boattail was a true showstopper. The event attracted over 10,000 spectators, with competitors traveling from as far as Uganda, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe.

Rick Agagliate (2nd place bike), Dominique Antoine (Ist place bike), Sati Gata-Aura (1st place car), James Duder (2nd place car) and Mike Duder (3rd place car and most elegant car) Stanbic Head of Brand and Foundation, Lilian Onyach awarding Iqbal Omar for the Most Elegant Bike

The competition saw some familiar names take top honors.

Overall Car Class Winner: Sati Gata-Aura secured his second consecutive victory with a stunning 1947 MG TC, scoring 277 points.

Motorcycle Class Winner: Dominique Antoine’s 1925 Triumph 550SD claimed first place with 179 points, followed closely by a similar 1926 model.

James Duder’s 1928 Ford Model A pick up took second overall position in the car class with 272 as Mike Duder’s 1930 Essex Super Six chalked up third position on 258 points. The judges also declared this rare 1930 Essex Super six the most elegant car in the event

The motorcycle side was dominated by two Triumph 550SD bikes as Yamaha sealed the podium in a fierce battle for points. Dominique Antoine’s 1925 Triumph 550SD emerged the overall winner followed by Rick Agagliate with a similar bike made in 1926. Douglas Kiere-ini who had made a come-back with six bikes after a long absence in the Concours was happy to be on the podium with his 1980 Yamaha RD400G. Iqbal Omar’s Harley Davidson was voted the most elegant bike at the motorcycle

Car class overall results

Sati Garta Aura (1947 MG TC) – 277 points James Duder (1928 Model A Ford Pick Up) – 272 Mike Duder (1930 Essex Super Six) – 258 Kevit Desai (1974 Mercedes 450 SLC) – 258 Chandrakant Shah (1972 Austin Mini 1000) – 257

Motorcycle overall results

Dominique Antoine (1925 Triumph 550SD) – 179 points Rick Agagliate (1926 Triumph 550SD ) – 167 Douglas Kiereini (1980 Yamaha RD400G) – 157 Tumaini Muthiga (1985 Honda VFR) – 154 Dominique Antoine (BSA B33) – 151

Peter Wanday, Chairman of the Alfa Romeo Owners Club and the event’s organizer, praised the participants. “The entries included many new vehicles not seen at the Racecourse before, and we were excited at the excellent level of finish that was on display.”

Since its inception in 1971, the Africa Concours d’Elegance has grown significantly, earning continental status recognition from FIM-Africa since 2006.

The 2025 Concours d’Elegance was also sponsored by SGA Security, Chairmania, the Nairobi Embassy of Italy and AAR.