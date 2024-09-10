Shares

A rare 1928 Durant car made in America is the latest entry for the 2024 Africa Concours d’Elegance, entered by Sachit Shah. The Durant will be driven along the judging line in front of the main Nairobi Racecourse grandstand, and will compete in the pre-1930 class and is one of the few in Africa. Like many vehicles in Kenya in the 1930s the Concours Durant has a box body made of wood for use by passengers and to carry cargo.

The Durant Motors Cooperation was founded by Billy Durant in 1921, with the intention of creating an automotive empire which would challenge General Motors. Engines made by Continental were used and saloon car bodies were made by the Budd Company until Durant closed in 1932.

This year’s Africa Concours d’Elegance event will celebrate the anniversary of the Alfa Romeo Owners Club and is the 52nd in the series. It will be held at the Nairobi Racecourse on Sunday, September 29th. Fans can expect to see a mix of newcomer competitors and regulars together with a variety of cars and motorcycles including a number which have not appeared at the Racecourse in the past.

Some interesting entries this year include a 1966 Ford Mustang entered by rally driver Rob Collinge, the rare 1968 Saab 96 of Thomas Frowein, and the 1937 MGTA of Paras Shah.

Newcomer Pablo Kengara will be showing a 1970 Fiat 500F together with a 1985 Mercedes Benz W123 while Hamed Ehsani will also be participating for the first time with a 1976 Morris Minor and a 1967 Volkswagen beetle. Another newcomer is Leo Otieno who has entered a 1971 Alfa Romeo 1750GTV which he has been restoring for six years.

The classes for sports cars and those made pre-December 1930 which are classified as vintage cars are particularly popular with spectators. The entries in these classes are assessed at the end of the afternoon prior to the prize-giving session. The overall winners tend to come from these classes and the judging keeps the full attention of the Concours.

Spectators will divide their attention between the gleaming well prepared Concours cars and motorcycles and the Auto Expo area where the latest vehicle models and accessories are on show. Companies who will exhibit in this space include Inchcape Kenya, Isuzu East Africa, E-Bee Mobility, Loxea Kenya and Pipeman Manufacturers.