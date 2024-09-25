Shares

Spectators at the Africa Concours d’Elegance will witness seven rare Alfa Romeo cars contesting at the Nairobi Racecourse on Sunday, September 29th. The seven Alfas in the Concours d’Elegance will be spread across the touring car classes, the rally, and the open sports car categories.

This year’s Concours d’Elegance will be the 52nd in the annual series and will feature a variety of makes and types of cars and motorcycles, with the Alfas leading the grand parade.

Avraj Singh’s 1980 Alfasud Sprint will be a strong contender in the 1401cc-1600cc touring car class having won the class last year. Seasoned Concours participant Rishi Chandaria’s 1983 Alfa Romeo Giulietta will battle it out with newcomer Leo Otieno in the 1971 Alfa Romeo 1750 GTV he has been restoring for the last six years.

Rally car 1967 Alfa Romeo GTA of Fergus Robley will compete in the rally car class dominated by the Khan brothers. Aslam Khan will drive his 1968 Porsche 911 along the judging line together with Farhaaz Khan and Shakeel Khan both driving Ford Escorts made in in 1975 and 1968 respectively.

In the popular sports car class with open roofs, the bright red 1972 Alfa Romeo Spider of Kamene Wanday will be among the star attractions. Other sports cars in this category include the gleaming 1966 MGB entered by Vitafoam Products Limited and Ivo Saio’s 1974 Peugeot 304 Cabriolet.

The motorcycle judging ring will be alive with a variety of motorcycles. The class for street motorcycles over 1300cc will feature the Harley Davidson Tr-Glide entered by Magnate Ventures, Tumaini Muthiga’s 1999 Harley Davidson and the Honda Goldwing made in 2002 entered by Uganda based Pearl Bikers Africa rider Enzo Amato.

Spectators will also be treated to a fashion show by models from Ascili Fashion House who will also award surprise prizes to the best dressed lady and best dressed gentleman from among the spectators.

There is also a Classic Sale for cars and bikes made 25, or more years ago intended for owners of unwanted machines to offer them for sale to the significant number of spectators who are interested in buying a car, or motorcycle for fun use during weekends, or for preparing for future Concours events. Among the cars on sale is a 1970 Mazda 1800 Delux, a 1978 Land Rover Short Wheel Base and a 1970 Volkwagen Beetle.

Other attractions at the event include the motor trade stands in Auto Expo where the motor industry showcase their new line of vehicles and products to the motorists. The Heritage Collection area which offers a display of old equipment and machinery not seen around anymore draws a lot of attention from the spectators.