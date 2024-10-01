Shares

Sati Gata-Aura was recently declared the overall winner of this year’s edition of the Africa Concours d’Elegance held at the Ngong Racecourse on 29th September. Gata-Aura’s 1977 Nissan 160J scored 269 points against his second entry, a 1947 MG TA which came in second place with 264 points. Paras Shah came in third place with an MG TC with a score of 256 points.

In the motorcycles category, David Odhuno’s 1989 Yamaha Super Tenere came from third place last year to emerge top of the chart this year with 142 points. Dominique Antoine’s 1959 BSA took second place with 138 points while the Yamaha Roadstar of Prateek Singh took third position with 131 points.

The oldest car in the event, a 1928 Durant entered by Sachit Shah, won the most Elegant Car category in the event. In the motorcycle category, the judges voted David Odhuno’s BMW 1200 GS made in 2006 as the most Elegant Bike.

Magnate Ventures’ 2019 Harley Davidson Triglide took home a load of prizes having won the TotalEnergies prize for the best engine finish and also the prestigious Victor Ludorum award for bikes. Kamene Wanday’s 1972 Alfa Romeo Spider won the equivalent award for the cars.

The 1977 Porshe 911 scooped the top prize in the category with a strong lead ahead of his brothers Farhaaz and Shakeel in their Ford Escorts made in 1975 and 1968 respectively.

The Africa Concours d’Elegance is organised every year by the Alfa Romeo Owners Club of Kenya, and attracts competitors from a significant number of competitors from other countries in the continent. This year there were 26 entries from other countries in the region including Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

This year, members of the Uganda Bikers Association and the Pearl Bikers Africa rode their machines from Kampala to participate in the event and received great appreciation from spectators. Leonard Were’s 2016 Yamaha Super Tenere won the award for the best motorcycle entry from outside Kenya.

For the new cars car enthusiasts, the motor trade section did not disappoint. This year, spectators were treated to a taste of electric cars recently introduced in the market by Loxea Kenya. Other exhibitors also showcased electric bikes, new cars and accessories including polishes, pipes, and batteries.

Sponsors and partners at the event included Safaricom, Stanbic Bank, Home Boyz, the Galleria Mall, SGA and the Nairobi Embassy of Italy.