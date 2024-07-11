Shares

The Africa Concours d’Elegance office has received over 40 car and motorcycle entries for this year’s edition of Africa Concours d’Elegance. The event is scheduled for September 29th at the Nairobi Racecourse and will celebrate the 52nd anniversary of the Alfa Romeo Owners Club.

The Concours has full Africa continental status for cars and motorcycles and has been recognised and sanctioned by the FIM-Africa since 2006. Entries received so far include the Alfa Romeo cars of Rishi Chandaria and Gurvin Bassi.

Hamed Ehsani will be driving a Morris Minor made in 1976 on the Quartz inspection ramp and then proceed along the judging line in front of the main grandstand of the Nairobi Racecourse. Newcomer Pablo Kengara will be competing with a 1970 Fiat 500F and a 1985 Mercedes-Benz 230E. He will be up against seasoned Concours competitor Dr. Joseph Aluoch in his large 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300 SE.

Motorcycles entries already received include Captain David Mwaura and Lawrence Muchilwa, who will both be riding Suzuki bikes around the Racecourse parade ring. Among the strong contingent of motorcycles from Uganda who will be riding their machines from Kampala to Nairobi are Gianfranco Masetto with a BMW R1200 GSA and Enzo Amato with a 2002 Honda Gold Wing resembling a car on wheels.

Commenting on the entries received so far, Africa Concours d’Elegance Secretary Lucy Mungai commented, “This early rush by competitors to submit entries for the classiest event on the Kenya motorsport calendar indicates that there will be full field before the deadline. I suggest that those competitors who have not already yet entered should do so soon. This will ensure their inclusion in the event and leave them free to concentrate on preparing their machines.”

In response to a frequently asked question on the method of judging of cars and motorcycles, Peter Wanday, Chairman of the Alfa Romeo Owners Club and the Event Director of the Concours said, “We do not judge originality. Our judging is based on the level of preparation, the fit and finish and the cleanliness and quality of chrome and paintwork. If a car, or a motorcycle develops an engine problem during the event and has to be pushed along the judging line the competitor will lose 10 points. Such a loss will greatly reduce the chances of a podium position.”

The costume awards are sponsored by the Wine Gallery and are separate from the Concours without having any connection with the car and motorcycle judging.