The organizers of the Africa Concours d’Elegance have confirmed that all is set for the competitors’ car paddock and the motorcycle judging ring at the Nairobi Racecourse on September 29th. So far, the maximum of 70 cars and 40 motorcycles entries for the event have been made for the 52nd edition organized by the Alfa Romeo Owners Club.

The Concours d’Elegance event is the judging of classic and vintage cars and motorcycles under the regulations approved by the Kenya Motor Sports Federation, Motorcycle Sports Federation of Kenya and sanctioned by the continental body FIM-Africa. This year’s Concours has an international flavor with Uganda leading with 19 entries and Rwanda and Zimbabwe with two entries each.

The event gives the owners of the cars and motorcycles the opportunity to have them assessed by the highly experienced judges. Competitors also like to show their treasured machines to the enthusiastic crowd and they have a chance to win overall awards and prizes for the 20 classes catering for all makes and types of cars, pickups, SUV and motorcycles.

Among the latest additions to the list is 2015 Royal Enfield Bullet Classic of Mombasa-based motorcycle enthusiast Moosa Khan who will be contesting the event for the first time. A similar bike made in 2017 is entered by lady biker Wamuyu Kariuki while her husband Dos Kariuki will be riding around the motorcycle judging ring on an LML Star Deluxe made in 2011.

Sati Gata-Aura’s fine Nissan 160J made in 1977 will be a strong contender in the 1301cc -1600cc touring car class amid fierce competition from Thomas Frowein’s 1968 Saab 96 and the 1961 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia entered by Tutu Maina. Kevit Desai’s 1974 Mercedes 450SLC will battle it out with Patrick Mweheire’s 1988 Mercedes Benz W126, Mwenda Ruona Kageenu’s 1999 Lexus LS400 and the 1966 Ford Mustang of Rob Collinge in the class for touring cars over 3000cc.

In addition to the overall and class winners, there are awards for the best-placed newcomers, machines appearing at the Racecourse for the first time, meritorious performances, costume, and the best car and motorcycle teams. Spectators will be treated to a fashion show by models from Ascili Fashion House who will also award surprise prizes to the best-dressed lady and best-dressed gentleman from among the spectators.

Other attractions at the event include the 28 motor trade stands in Auto Expo where the motor industry showcases their new line of vehicles and products to motorists. There will also be a sale of classic and vintage cars and motorcycles. The Heritage Collection area which offers a display of old equipment and machinery not seen around anymore also draws a lot of attention from the spectators.