Concours d’Elegance 2025 was a colourful, vibrant, and pompous affair, an event typical of Nairobi’s social calendar but this time noticeably better organized.

Held at the expansive Ngong Racecourse grounds, the event stood out for its smooth coordination, right from parking and security to crowd management. These two elements, often a headache for attendees, were handled seamlessly. We arrived at around 2PM, and unlike other events, the traffic build-up was minimal. Police presence along Ngong Road and ushers strategically placed at key points ensured that both contestants and spectators entered without difficulty.

Ticketing was just as efficient. There were no long queues or delays, entry was reduced to a quick scan-and-tag process. Beyond ticketing, the pathways were clearly marked, allowing spectators to navigate the expansive grounds with ease, which can otherwise feel overwhelming.

The first attraction was the children’s corner, which set a family-friendly tone. Young ones had plenty to keep them engaged, from bouncing castles and trampolines to creative activities like beadwork, painting, and group games. Parents could comfortably explore the rest of the event, knowing their kids were entertained in a safe and lively environment.

Next came the motorcycle zone, cleverly designed in a circular “sphere” layout. This setup allowed spectators to admire the full collection at a glance while still walking around to appreciate details up close. Although most people came for the cars, placing the motorcycles early in the experience gave them deserved attention and created a natural flow leading into the main displays.

The food and refreshment area was another highlight. With tents, seating arrangements, and a giant screen live-streaming mainstage activities, it felt like a vibrant open-air restaurant. Attendees could indulge in food and drinks without worrying about missing key moments. From fast food and nyama choma to snacks and bars stationed around the corners, the variety catered to all tastes. The thoughtfulness of this setup encouraged people to relax, socialize, and soak in the atmosphere.

All paths eventually led to the mainstage, where the car procession and showcases unfolded. The 2025 collection did not disappoint, with Alfa Romeo cars commanding attention and the Nissan GTR emerging as a fan favorite, especially among younger enthusiasts. The weather was favorable throughout, adding comfort to the day’s explorations.

Fashion also shone brightly. Women embraced the theme with chic dresses paired with derby hats and African-inspired interpretations, while men opted for smart-casual polo looks that matched the event’s aesthetic. Children were equally thrilled, enjoying both the play zones and the roaring engines of cars they typically only see online.

As the day progressed, we caught part of the fashion show. In previous editions, the evening usually wrapped up with a musical performance, so I lingered to see if it would happen. However, with fashion now given a stronger spotlight, the shift in programming wasn’t immediately clear. While the change was refreshing, better communication would help attendees adjust to this new focus.

By the time we left at 6PM, the grounds were still buzzing with energy, families enjoying the last of the children’s activities, and fashion lovers glued to the runway.

Overall, Concours d’Elegance 2025 was a triumph of organization, elegance, and inclusivity. It managed to balance high-end automotive displays with fashion, food, and family fun, making it not just a car show but a wholesome weekend experience.

Concours d’Elegance 2025 was sponsored by Stanbic Bank, SGA Security Kenya, Chairmania, the Nairobi Embassy of Italy and AAR.